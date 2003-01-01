Images

Quesadillas Doradas. Fried quesadillas made with corn tortillas, they can be filled with any dish or ingredient, such as meat, potato or fish such as marlin or tuna, popular during the Lenten season.
Creative food image of Mexican Tacos de Cochinita Pibil and onion with habanero chili falling on traditional mexican clay dish. Levitation photography.
Taco de Cochinita Pibil Levitation. Elements to make a Taco de Cochinita, corn tortilla, refried black beans, cochinita pibil stew ans onion with manzano or habanero chili floating on Comal de Peltre
Tacos de Cochinita Pibil. Typical Mexican stew from Yucatan, made from pork marinated with achiote and generally accompanied with beans and red onion with habanero chili
2142244705

2142244705

2135548477

Item ID: 2135548477

Quesadillas Doradas. Fried quesadillas made with corn tortillas, they can be filled with any dish or ingredient, such as meat, potato or fish such as marlin or tuna, popular during the Lenten season.

Formats

  5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergio Hayashi

Sergio Hayashi