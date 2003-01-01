Images

Image
Quesadillas Doradas. Fried quesadillas made with corn tortillas, they can be filled with any dish or ingredient, such as meat, potato or fish such as marlin or tuna, popular during the Lenten season.
2135548475

Item ID: 2135548475

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergio Hayashi

Sergio Hayashi