Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Quercus phillyraeoides (Ubame oak) hedge. Fagaceae evergreen tree. It is used for roadside trees and hedges because it is resistant to diseases and can withstand truncation.
Green fragrant flower tree leaves in home garden, leaf background
rain drops on green leaves
green leaf background in forest , have many species flora . background have many colour in frame
Winged spindle tree flowers (Euonymus alatus)
Orange Jessamine flowers
Variegated Kohuhu Silver Queen leaves - Latin name - Pittosporum tenuifolium Silver Queen
macro photo of a leaf of a hedge (Boxwood)

See more

1734454580

See more

1734454580

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123531387

Item ID: 2123531387

Quercus phillyraeoides (Ubame oak) hedge. Fagaceae evergreen tree. It is used for roadside trees and hedges because it is resistant to diseases and can withstand truncation.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tamu1500

tamu1500