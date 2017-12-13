Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Quebec City, Canada - December 13, 2017: Rue du Petit-Champlain at Lower Town Architecture and View of Frontenac Castle at Night with Christmas Decorations and Lights and Snow on the Ground
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1221197665

Stock Photo ID: 1221197665

Quebec City, Canada - December 13, 2017: Rue du Petit-Champlain at Lower Town Architecture and View of Frontenac Castle at Night with Christmas Decorations and Lights and Snow on the Ground

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3428 × 4566 pixels • 11.4 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 751 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 376 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Ania Kulbinska

Ania Kulbinska