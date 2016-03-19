Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Quail and chicken eggs in pink, lilac, green and yellow colors, spring flowers lie on a white wooden table in the form of a wreath. Happy Easter inscription in the center.. Copy space, flat lay
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG