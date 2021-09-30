Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092377016
Pyrisitia nise, the mimosa yellow, is a butterfly in the family Pieridae. It is found from Argentina north to the Texas Gulf Coast and throughout central and southern Florida,
India
S
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazinganimalanimalsbackgroundbeautifulbeautyblossombugbutterflybutterfly flowerclose-upcloseupcolorcolorfuldaisyeatingelegantenvironmenteyesflowerflygardengreenheadhongindianinsectleaflepidopteramacronaturalnaturenectarniseoutdooroutdoorspieris canidiaplantprettypyrisitiasmallspringsummertropicalwildwildlifewingwingsyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist