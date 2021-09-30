Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095736161
A pylon of a modern cable-stayed bridge with an upper holder for cables and platforms. Construction of an automobile cable-stayed bridge across the Zeya River. Blagoveshchensk, Far East, Russia. 2021
Blagoveshchensk, Amur Oblast, Russia
Categories: Transportation, Technology
