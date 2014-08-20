Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PYATIGORSK, RUSSIA - AUGUST 8: The race for the prize of the " Friendship of Peoples";The jockey Saitgaleev,Pshukov,Aituganov,Smirnov and Kulinich. August 8; 2010 in Pyatigorsk; Caucasus; Russia.
Photo Formats
3972 × 2429 pixels • 13.2 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.