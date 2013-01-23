Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Putu Mayang or Petulo, Indonesian Traditional Javanese Snack Made of Rice Flour Strands Curled up into a Ball with Food Coloring, Served with Coconut Milk and Palm Sugar Syrup. White Background
Edit
Onion cut into half rings, boiled potatoes, greens and herring on a plate close-up
Colorful chilled somen with ice on glass plate. Japanese summer cuisine.
dish food of raw fish with whitefish on a light surface. national dish of the Northern peoples
Food, food styling, cooking. Pink cakes and glass of milk with pink peonies
salad made of sausages and cheese
Colorful chilled somen with ice on glass plate. Japanese summer cuisine.
Delicious pink radicchio on a pink plate over a pink background with golden cutlery, top view, flatlay

See more

1356355361

See more

1356355361

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142192023

Item ID: 2142192023

Putu Mayang or Petulo, Indonesian Traditional Javanese Snack Made of Rice Flour Strands Curled up into a Ball with Food Coloring, Served with Coconut Milk and Palm Sugar Syrup. White Background

Formats

  • 4160 × 4160 pixels • 13.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ika Rahma H

Ika Rahma H