Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Putting in the man hours. Cropped shot an attractive young businesswoman working on her computer.
Portrait of a beautiful girl with headset
Portrait of woman customer service worker, call center smiling operator with phone headset. Young female business model.
Portrait of attractive adult woman - suport service operator
Young woman at work talking on phone with headset
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service on telephone video conference call.
Business people wearing headset working in office to support remote customer or colleague. Call center, telemarketing, customer support agent provide service on telephone video conference call.
bright picture of friendly female helpline operator

See more

106045931

See more

106045931

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128527536

Item ID: 2128527536

Putting in the man hours. Cropped shot an attractive young businesswoman working on her computer.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2802 × 4203 pixels • 9.3 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A