Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Putin head in a jar with formalin solution and flowers during a peaceful demonstration against war, Putin and Russia in support of Ukraine, vertical
Formats
3630 × 5445 pixels • 12.1 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG