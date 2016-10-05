Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
PUTIA, BANGLADESH - DECEMBER 16: Bhubaneshwar Shiva Temple on December 16, 2012 in Putia, Bangladesh. Bhubaneshwar Shiva temple was built in 1823 and the largest Shiva temple in Bangladesh.
