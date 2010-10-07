Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PUSHKAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 8: Teenage Indian girls carrying baskets of camel dung and holding hands on November 8, 2008 at the annual camel fair in Pushkar, Rajasthan, India.
Photo Formats
2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.