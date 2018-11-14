Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095491409
Pushkar, India - Nov 14, 2018 : Indian men and camel in the desert Thar during Pushkar Camel Mela near holy city Pushkar, Rajasthan, India. This fair is the largest camel trading fair in the world
Pushkar, Rajasthan, India
OlegD
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, People
