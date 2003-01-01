Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Purple or pink Ice plant "Mesembryanthemum crystallinum", ficoide glaciale, Aizoaceae succulent plant, Dorotheanthus bellidiformis plant, Close up detail of gaden flower.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134415023

Item ID: 2134415023

Purple or pink Ice plant "Mesembryanthemum crystallinum", ficoide glaciale, Aizoaceae succulent plant, Dorotheanthus bellidiformis plant, Close up detail of gaden flower.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Diana Hlachova

Diana Hlachova