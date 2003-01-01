Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
purple orchid flower on light blue background and sea salt. spa and skincare concept. relax, meditation mood. natural. mineral grains, wellnes.space for text. sea salt arranged wave shape.
Formats
6000 × 3422 pixels • 20 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 570 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 285 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG