Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
purple orchid flower on light blue background and sea salt. spa and skincare concept. relax, meditation mood. natural. mineral grains, wellnes.space for text. sea salt arranged wave shape.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134273479

Item ID: 2134273479

purple orchid flower on light blue background and sea salt. spa and skincare concept. relax, meditation mood. natural. mineral grains, wellnes.space for text. sea salt arranged wave shape.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3422 pixels • 20 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 570 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 285 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alexandra Morosanu

Alexandra Morosanu