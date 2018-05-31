Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A purple hydrangea flowerhead and single scattered flowers arranged on a beige background with white paper card. Minimal nature flat lay. Copy space.
Formats
4442 × 4442 pixels • 14.8 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG