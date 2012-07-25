Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), also called red pseudoconeflower, is a plant species from the genus of coneflowers (Echinacea) in the daisy family (Asteraceae)
Echinacea purpurea blooming in late summer / early autumn. It is an important flower - herb - in medicine, perfect for immunity. Purple wildflower outside on garden. Echinacea for background.
Close up of a bee on an echinacea flower
Bee on the Flower, macro
Harebell
Purple Echinacea during morning
Purple Coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea) Marion Co., IL

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130885044

Item ID: 2130885044

Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), also called red pseudoconeflower, is a plant species from the genus of coneflowers (Echinacea) in the daisy family (Asteraceae)

Formats

  • 6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nicolette_Wollentin

Nicolette_Wollentin