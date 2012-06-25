Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), also called red pseudoconeflower, is a plant species from the genus of coneflowers (Echinacea) in the daisy family (Asteraceae)
Formats
6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG