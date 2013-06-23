Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The purple color of the cosmetic product. Smudged eye shadows are isolated on a white background. Creamy texture of makeup. High quality photo
lip gloss smudge isolated on white background
Purple lipstick stroke (sample), isolated on white
Red colored brush stroke paiting over isolated background, canvas watercolor texture, pink lipstick smudge
Lipstick Smear
Textured hand-drawn heart illustration. Set of highly saturated red hearts. Template representing love and affection special for San Valentine and invitations to weddings, anniversaries or birthdays.
Color pastel splashes Sample Surface for your design. Gradient background texture is blurry. Love poly consisting .Beautiful. Used for paper design, book. in abstract shape Website work, stripes,tiles
Futuristic abstraction on a white background. Acrylic circle pattern.

See more

1518181328

See more

1518181328

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137386575

Item ID: 2137386575

The purple color of the cosmetic product. Smudged eye shadows are isolated on a white background. Creamy texture of makeup. High quality photo

Formats

  • 4841 × 3227 pixels • 16.1 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Darya Komarova

Darya Komarova