Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088059314
purple background. volumetric texture. Paper filler. Filler for gifts. for a paper party. For gift wrapping. color of the year very peri
Moscow, Russia
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
17-3938abstractbackgroundbackgrounds and textures.birthdayboxbusinesscarpetcartoncelebrationclose-upcloseupcolorcolor 2022crinkledecorationdeliverydesignfabricfillerfragilegiftgift boxgivingimportantisolatedmaterialobjectopenopen boxpackagepackagingpackingpaperparcelpatternpresentprotectivepurpleshredded papertextiletexturetexturedvery perivioletwallpaperwhitewoolwrap
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist