Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093231467
Pupa of Ladybug resting on Aubergine plant
Y
By Y.Kumar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adaptationbeautifulbeetlebestbiologyblackbugchitincloseupeatingenvironmentenvironmentaleternalfaunafluffyfrancegardengentlegreatgreenharmlessinsectinvertebrateladyleaflifelyonmacrometamorphosismysteriousnaturenymphpestplantportraitpredatorprotectionpuparareredroyalssacredshinysmallspeckledspottedsymbolwealthweddingwildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist