Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The Puerta de Almodovar is a well preserved moorish gate at the entrance to the Jewish part of Cordoba in Andalucia, Spain. A statue of the philosopher Seneca stands before the gate.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

3631817

Stock Photo ID: 3631817

The Puerta de Almodovar is a well preserved moorish gate at the entrance to the Jewish part of Cordoba in Andalucia, Spain. A statue of the philosopher Seneca stands before the gate.

Photo Formats

  • 3392 × 2307 pixels • 11.3 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 680 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Matt Trommer