Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Puang Khram Scientific name: Petrea volubilis L. is a vine with a large, strong vine. The branches are also quite stiff. Young vines have hairs, but when the vine is old, the hairs are gone. The bar
Formats
3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG