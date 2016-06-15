Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Psychological portrait of an anxious girl with long hair sitting alone by the window with her head on the windowsill looking intensely at the camera. Room with brick walls. Black and white shot.
Portrait of a girl in the garden
young woman
Black and white fashion closeup portrait. Young beautiful woman sexy in black clothes posing on grey background. Black hair and light makeup. Fashion, beauty. Fashion art compose photos as drawings.
Pretty blonde woman laughing
Sad lonely distressed teenager girl laid her head on the table
Depressed young woman with mental disorder crying alone
The girl suffers and cries. Portrait. Black and white

See more

1346400011

See more

1346400011

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138272553

Item ID: 2138272553

Psychological portrait of an anxious girl with long hair sitting alone by the window with her head on the windowsill looking intensely at the camera. Room with brick walls. Black and white shot.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich