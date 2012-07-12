Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
PSKOV AREA, COAST OF CHUDSKY LAKE - APRIL 18: Reconstruction of "Ice slaughter" April 18, 2010 in Village Samolva of Gdovsky area of the Pskov area, coast of Chudsky lake, Russian Federation.
Photo Formats
2424 × 2480 pixels • 8.1 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
977 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
489 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG