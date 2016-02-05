Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Proud of the part he played in their project. Shot of a young businessman showing his colleague something on the computer.
Group of young businesspeople working together in office, using laptop computer.
Portrait of happy couple in love of handsome man closing eyes and attractive woman smiling looking at notebook computer
Try to guess. Joyful young man sitting on sofa and trying to work
family planning, medicine, fertility and healthcare concept - doctor showing medications to young couple at clinic
Picture of a businessman working on some final financial details with a suited manager standing next to him
A friends are smiling and looking at the work plan during the renovation of an apartment
Smiling successful CEO talking to employee and drinking coffee to go while sitting in chair in office. In background workers ar their working stations.

See more

1315963565

See more

1315963565

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137904907

Item ID: 2137904907

Proud of the part he played in their project. Shot of a young businessman showing his colleague something on the computer.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7039 × 4698 pixels • 23.5 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A