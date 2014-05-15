Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
protect the law and population. Portrait of young male policeman officer wearing black uniform posing with gun isolated on white background. Concept of job, caree, safety. Security service.
Young man shouting and raising a hand blaming someone, isolated on a white background.
Young man doing the stop sign by his hand to stop someone from doing something, isolated on white background.
handsome man doing different expressions in different sets of clothes: stop sign
Standing young man thumbs down with one hand, isolated on a white background.
Handsome man doing different expressions in different sets of clothes: gun sign
worker with smile
Disappointed young man wearing a casual outfit, sing thumps down, isolated on white background

See more

1076857298

See more

1076857298

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132221611

Item ID: 2132221611

protect the law and population. Portrait of young male policeman officer wearing black uniform posing with gun isolated on white background. Concept of job, caree, safety. Security service.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305