Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102803222
Propagation of succulents plants by leaves
B
By Bilalstock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
babybackgroundblurbotanycloseupcopy spacecrassulacrassula capitelladiyecheveriafarmfarmingfreshgardengardeninggrowinggrowthhorticulturehouseplantjellybeans succulentleafleaf propagationleavemacromother leafnaturenurseryoffsetsoffshootsplantplantletspropagatepropagate succulentpropagatingpropagationpropagation phasespropagation stationrootrootsseasonsedumselective focussingle leafsmallspringsproutsucculenttransplantvarietyyoung
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist