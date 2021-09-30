Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092207882
The promenade along the Bay of the Shell (Bahia de la Concha) in San Sebastian is lined with elegant, early 20th-century buildings
Donostia-San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa, Spain
R
By Rini Kools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureatlanticbackgroundbalustradebasque countrybaybeachbeautifulblueboatsbuildingcitycoastcoastlineconchadesigndonostiaeleganceeuropegipuzkoagreenhillholidayislandlandscapeleisuremooringmountainnatureoceanpanoramapromenadesan sebastiansandsanta clarascenicseaseashoreseasideshoreskyspaintourismtraditionaltravelurban landscapevacationviewwaterwaterfront
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist