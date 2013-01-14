Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Programming code abstract screen of software developer. Closeup of Web Code on Computer LED Screen. Shallow depth of field, selective focus effect
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3707 × 2780 pixels • 12.4 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG