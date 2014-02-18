Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Professional stylish woman in suit is holding laptop and cup of coffee isolated on white background with copy space. Business, finance and employment, female successful entrepreneurs concept.
Edit
Young businessman hiding behind a blank piece of paper
Young businessman hiding behind a blank piece of paper
Young businessman hiding behind a blank piece of paper
Businessman standing and holding in front of his head a white paper with copy space
Hand is wear gloves and hold the A4 paper on black background.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142446587

Item ID: 2142446587

Professional stylish woman in suit is holding laptop and cup of coffee isolated on white background with copy space. Business, finance and employment, female successful entrepreneurs concept.

Formats

  • 4063 × 2709 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gatot Adri

Gatot Adri