Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Professional stylish woman in suit is holding laptop and cup of coffee isolated on white background with copy space. Business, finance and employment, female successful entrepreneurs concept.
Formats
4063 × 2709 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG