Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Professional senior engineer builder old man work looking at contract detail document paper
Young smiling builder people in yellow uniform
female engineer look and discuss with male engineer, team work, about drawing paper at work behind their desk
Young smiling builder people in yellow uniform
Young male architect working in the office
Bricklayer.
2 small kids playing at being adults. They want to be architects, engineers and building workers
Young builder people in yellow uniform. Isolated over white background

See more

22164940

See more

22164940

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127243074

Item ID: 2127243074

Professional senior engineer builder old man work looking at contract detail document paper

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Quality Stock Arts

Quality Stock Arts