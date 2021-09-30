Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100694633
Professional male psychologist in medical face mask gesturing thumbs up sign after successful therapy with young couple at office. Spouses having session with marital counselor at clinic holding hands
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adviceappointmentarabassistanceconsultationcoronaviruscounselingcounselorcouplecovid 19doctorepidemicface maskfamilyhappyhealthhelphomemanmaritalmarriagemarriedmeetingmentalofficepandemicpatientprotectionpsychiatristpsychologistpsychologypsychotherapistpsychotherapyquarantinereconciliationrelationsrelationshipsafetyservicesessionsmilingsuccesstherapisttherapythumbs uptogetherwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist