Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Professional doctor dentist examines the teeth of female client in dental clinic. Visit to the dentist. Dental treatment
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4919 × 2833 pixels • 16.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 576 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 288 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG