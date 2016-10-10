Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A professional dentist examines a patient's teeth with dental equipment and holds dental instruments near his mouth. Dentist. Dental cabin.
A female doctor in a sterile mask and uniform on a break during the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
teeth whitening by dental UV whitening device,dental assistant taking care of patient,eyes protected with glasses.Whitening treatment with light,laser,fluoride.Artificial teeth whitening.
Dentist doctor with coverall looking at camera talking during coronavirus. Orthodontic on video call wearing protection suit, face shield, mask, gloves with assistant in background in pandemic period
American Flag Reflecting on Female Medical Worker Wearing Protective Face Mask and Shield.
Female surgeon putting on gloves in operating room
Group of surgeons in operating room with surgery equipment. Medical background, selective focus.
Beautician in white robe, face mask and gloves hold syringe for injection cosmetology procedure with ready young female patient on couch at cabinet

See more

1824231218

See more

1824231218

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131983839

Item ID: 2131983839

A professional dentist examines a patient's teeth with dental equipment and holds dental instruments near his mouth. Dentist. Dental cabin.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3606 × 5409 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Tkachuk

Dmitry Tkachuk