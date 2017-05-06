Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Professional american male florist working with cassette for seedling with lettuce in greenhouse
Portrait of African American man gardener holding crate with seedling in greenhouse
Satisfied male farmer checking seedlings of Malabar spinach in hothouse..
Experienced male farmer happy with process of growing of Malabar spinach in glasshouse
Successful African-American farmer working in greenhouse, engaged in cultivation of organic Malabar spinach
Experienced male farmer happy with process of growing of Malabar spinach in glasshouse
Portrait of African American man gardener holding crate with seedling in greenhouse
Confident African-American farmer working with parsley seedlings in greenhouse

See more

1326587123

See more

1326587123

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130166367

Item ID: 2130166367

Professional american male florist working with cassette for seedling with lettuce in greenhouse

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos