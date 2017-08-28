Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Professional African american copywriter talking about new project on mobile earning money online.Attractive dark skinned manager checking banking account talking with operator
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5595 × 3735 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG