Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The production of chocolate bars. The confectionery factory. The concept: suspension of production, sanctions, business closure, leaving Russia, import substitution, nationalization.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134380563

Item ID: 2134380563

The production of chocolate bars. The confectionery factory. The concept: suspension of production, sanctions, business closure, leaving Russia, import substitution, nationalization.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endless luck

Endless luck