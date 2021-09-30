Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088662029
Process of making confectionery products close-up. Young female hands hold fork and mix ingredients for homemade pastry dough. There are cookie molds nearby. Stirring food and cooking fresh biscuits.
S
By Semachkovsky
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
addingapronbakebakerybaking moldsbowlbutterclose-upconfectionarycookcookerycookiecookie moldscookingcuisinedoughequipmentfoodfreshgastronomygirlhandhands holdingholdhomehomemadeindoorsingredientsintermixkitchenmakingmealmixmoldsnutritionpastriespatisseriepourprocessprocess of cookingrolling pinspoonstirsugartablewomanwomen's hands
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist