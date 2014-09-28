Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The process of knitting napkins on a light wooden background. Two napkins of different sizes with a crochet hook and skeins of yarn. The concept of creating a product that is part of the interior.
Edit
Oatmeal cookies with wooden background. Selective focus
Wooden spoons on a wooden texture board. Top view.
Walnuts on wooden background. Selective focus.
Home made dog bones wrapped in ribbon
Three walnuts in front of a burlap bag filled with walnuts
Fresh walnuts on wooden background
Walnuts

See more

728961103

See more

728961103

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143168967

Item ID: 2143168967

The process of knitting napkins on a light wooden background. Two napkins of different sizes with a crochet hook and skeins of yarn. The concept of creating a product that is part of the interior.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alsu Kanyusheva

Alsu Kanyusheva