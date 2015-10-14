Images

Image
Process of express fast coronavirus covid Antigen AG PCR testing examination at home, COVID-19 swab collection kit, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample, testing carried out
Doctor in blue gloves filling the syringe with vaccine, vaccination and immunization against influenza and coronavirus.
in gloves picks up a medicine with a syringe from a bottle
COVID-19 vaccine bottles, vials, on a palm of hand in protective vinyl glove. A vaccination point. Fighting pandemic medical concept, composition.
Close up of hand in blue gloves putting the sim card on cellphone.
Laboratory assistant with a copy of the covid-19 vaccine,medicine for the disease,hold a capsule with the vaccine,close-up. Vinnytsia city, Ukraine, 01.02.2021

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137719947

Item ID: 2137719947

Formats

  • 6327 × 4220 pixels • 21.1 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tsuguliev

Tsuguliev