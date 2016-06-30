Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Process of express fast coronavirus covid Antigen AG PCR testing examination at home, COVID-19 swab collection kit, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample, testing carried out
Formats
6327 × 4220 pixels • 21.1 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG