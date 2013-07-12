Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Private plane sits on the tarmac, refueling, with the door down, ready to board passengers. Taken during early morning, before the start of a long business day.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3527373

Stock Photo ID: 3527373

Private plane sits on the tarmac, refueling, with the door down, ready to board passengers. Taken during early morning, before the start of a long business day.

Photo Formats

  • 2256 × 1500 pixels • 7.5 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Brian McEntire

Brian McEntire