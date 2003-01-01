Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pristine view at Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) with a green fungiform hill as a backdrop to its peaceful cyan waters reflecting the emerald shadows of the surrounding shores and vegetation
Formats
2556 × 1704 pixels • 8.5 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG