Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Prime Rib steak on garlic toast, with Blue Cheese and rosemary stuffed potato, mushrooms in balsamic vinegar reduction, with horseradish sauce and beer.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

12011983

Stock Photo ID: 12011983

Prime Rib steak on garlic toast, with Blue Cheese and rosemary stuffed potato, mushrooms in balsamic vinegar reduction, with horseradish sauce and beer.

Photo Formats

  • 3011 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

BGSmith

BGSmith