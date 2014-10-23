Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pretty young woman with flowers and balloon in shape of figure 8 on white background. International Women's Day celebration
Woman in dark green floral dress isolated on white
girl in dance costume shows dance
Winter woman with christmas gifts
Studio shot of lovely Asian young woman with New Year decorations with best wishes inscriptions
Beautiful girl in red dress standing with rose
Woman in dark green floral dress isolated on white
Woman in dark green floral dress isolated on white

See more

262851119

See more

262851119

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131658707

Item ID: 2131658707

Pretty young woman with flowers and balloon in shape of figure 8 on white background. International Women's Day celebration

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pixel-Shot

Pixel-Shot