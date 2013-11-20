Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pretty young woman in cap and short dress admires the beautiful view in mountains. Hiking, outdoor activities, summer vacations of female student.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6800 × 4538 pixels • 22.7 × 15.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG