Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103328328
Pretty young brunette woman 20s wearing casual blue shirt dress posing standing doing selfie shot on mobile phone blowing sending air kiss isolated on pastel pink colour background studio portrait
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
basicblowingbluecallcameracasualcellphonechattingcleaningconnectioncontactdevicedoingdressfemalegadgetgestureisolatedjacketkisslipsmobilemock uporkpastelpeoplepersonphonephotophotographingphotographypicturepinkplainposingselfiesendingsharingshirtshotsmartphonestudiotakingtalkingtechnologyvideovideoconferencewhitewoman
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist