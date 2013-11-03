Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
pretty purple lupine wildflowers and waterfalls on a sunny summer day on trail to mount rainier in mount rainier national park, washington
Photo Formats
2976 × 3968 pixels • 9.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.